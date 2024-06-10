Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 10, 2024
10 inspiring lines from Make Your Bed
“Hope is the most powerful force in the universe”
#1
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
“If you want to change the world… be your very best in the darkest moments”
#2
“those who live in fear of failure, or hardship, or embarrassment will never achieve their potential”
Image source- Freepik
#3
“without daring greatly, you will never know what is truly possible in your life”
Image source- Freepik
#4
“Quitting never makes anything easier”
Image source- Freepik
#5
“They all understood that life is hard and that sometimes there is little you can do to affect the outcome of your day”
Image source- Freepik
#6
“If you want to change the world… measure a person by the size of their heart”
#7
Image source- Freepik
“I know that anything I achieved in my life was a result of others who have helped me along the way”
#8
Image source- Freepik
“If you want to change the world… start singing when you’re up to your neck in mud”
#9
Image source- Freepik
“If you want to change the world… slide down the obstacle headfirst”
#10
Image source- Freepik
