Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

JUNE 10, 2024

10 inspiring lines from Make Your Bed


“Hope is the most powerful force in the universe”

#1

“If you want to change the world… be your very best in the darkest moments”

#2

“those who live in fear of failure, or hardship, or embarrassment will never achieve their potential”

#3

“without daring greatly, you will never know what is truly possible in your life”

#4

“Quitting never makes anything easier”

#5

“They all understood that life is hard and that sometimes there is little you can do to affect the outcome of your day”

#6

“If you want to change the world… measure a person by the size of their heart”

#7

“I know that anything I achieved in my life was a result of others who have helped me along the way”

#8

“If you want to change the world… start singing when you’re up to your neck in mud”

#9

“If you want to change the world… slide down the obstacle headfirst”

#10

