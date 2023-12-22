Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
December 22, 2023
10 inspiring literature quotes
The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing- Voltaire
#1
A room without books is like a body without a soul - Marcus Tullius Cicero
#2
Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic - J.K. Rowling
#3
Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple - Dr. Seuss
#4
The only limits that exist are the ones you place on yourself - Dr. Seuss
#5
The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today - Franklin D. Roosevelt
#6
You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending - C.S. Lewis
#7
We are all fools in love - Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
#8
It is never too late to be what you might have been - George Eliot
#9
All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost - J.R.R. Tolkien
#10
