Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 22, 2023

10 inspiring literature quotes 

The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing- Voltaire

A room without books is like a body without a soul - Marcus Tullius Cicero

Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic - J.K. Rowling

Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple - Dr. Seuss

The only limits that exist are the ones you place on yourself - Dr. Seuss

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today - Franklin D. Roosevelt

You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending - C.S. Lewis

We are all fools in love - Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

It is never too late to be what you might have been - George Eliot

All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost - J.R.R. Tolkien

