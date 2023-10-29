Heading 3
10 Inspiring Quotes About Life
Don't let yesterday take up too much of today. - Will Rogers
Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein
You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway - Steve Maraboli
You don't have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you. - Dan Millman
Sometimes, the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over. - Nicole Sobon
The best revenge is to live on and prove yourself. - Eddie Vedder
Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. - Marilyn Monroe
The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. - Ralph Waldo Emerson
You can't reach for anything new if your hands are still full of yesterday's junk. - Louise Smith
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. - Winston Churchill
