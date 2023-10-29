Heading 3

10 Inspiring Quotes About Life

Don't let yesterday take up too much of today. - Will Rogers

#1

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein

#2

You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway - Steve Maraboli

#3

You don't have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you. - Dan Millman

#4

Sometimes, the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over. - Nicole Sobon 

#5

The best revenge is to live on and prove yourself. - Eddie Vedder

#6

Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. - Marilyn Monroe

#7

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. - Ralph Waldo Emerson 

#8

You can't reach for anything new if your hands are still full of yesterday's junk. - Louise Smith

#9

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. - Winston Churchill

#10

