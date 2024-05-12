Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 Entertainment 

MAY 12, 2024

10 Inspiring Quotes From Mother Teresa

“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin”

#1

“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing”

#2

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless”

#3

“Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired”

#4

“The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved”

#5

“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving”

#6

“A life not lived for others is not a life”

#7

“I prefer you to make mistakes in kindness than work miracles in unkindness”

#8

#9

“If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway”

“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are”

#10

