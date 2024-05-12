Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
MAY 12, 2024
10 Inspiring Quotes From Mother Teresa
“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin”
#1
“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing”
#2
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless”
#3
“Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired”
#4
“The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved”
#5
“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving”
#6
“A life not lived for others is not a life”
#7
“I prefer you to make mistakes in kindness than work miracles in unkindness”
#8
#9
“If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway”
“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are”
#10
