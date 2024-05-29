Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 29, 2024
10 Inspiring Rabindranath Tagore Quotes
"We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us”
#1
Image: Pexels
"If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars"
#2
Image: Pexels
“Bigotry tries to keep truth safe in its hand with a grip that kills it"
#3
Image: Pexels
“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky”
#4
Image: Pexels
“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water”
#5
Image: Pexels
“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark”
#6
Image: Pexels
“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy”
#7
Image: Pexels
“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence”
#8
Image: Pexels
“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf”
#9
Image: Freepik
"By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the
#10
Image: Pexels
