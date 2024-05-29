Heading 3

10 Inspiring Rabindranath Tagore Quotes

"We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us”

"If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars"

“Bigotry tries to keep truth safe in its hand with a grip that kills it"

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky”

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water”

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark”

 “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy”

“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence”

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf”

"By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the 

