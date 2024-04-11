Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 11, 2024
10 inspiring Storytelling quotes
"There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you" - Maya Angelou
#1
"Stories are a communal currency of humanity" - Tahir Shah
#2
"The stories we tell literally make the world. If you want to change the world, you need to change your story" - Michael Margolis
#3
"The universe is made of stories, not of atoms" - Muriel Rukeyser
#4
"There is storytelling in everything we do" - Francesca Lia Block
#5
"Stories are the creative conversion of life itself into a more powerful, clearer, more meaningful experience" - Robert McKee
#6
"Every great story seems to begin with a snake" - Nicolas Cage
#7
"The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you how to think, but to give you questions to think upon" - Brandon Sanderson
#8
"Stories are the common ground that allows people to connect, despite all our defences and all our differences" - Kate Forsyth
#9
"We are all storytellers. We all live in a network of stories. There isn't a stronger connection between people than storytelling" - Jimmy Neil Smith
#10
