Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 19, 2024

10 Insta Bio quotes for the free spirit

My soul is from elsewhere, I’m sure of that, and I intend to end up there

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that, but that’s the way I am

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Young Mind. Wild Heart. Free Soul

#3

Image Source: Pexels

It’s OK to live a life others don’t understand

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I am a LIVER, Just like Orry! 

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Taking pride in myself

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Trying to watch more sunsets than Netflix

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Creativity is intelligence in having fun

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Every moment is a fresh beginning

Our life is what our thoughts make it 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

