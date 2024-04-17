Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 17, 2024

10 insta captions for cafe outing pics

First, we eat breakfast, and later, we change the world

#1

Image Source: pexels

Note to self: eyes on the fries!

#2

Image Source: pexels

People say you cannot buy happiness with money but I say that you can buy some good food with money and that is pretty much the same

#3

Image Source:  pexels

Came for the food, stayed… for the food

#4

Image Source:  pexels

Beyond the boundaries of taste

Image Source: pexels

#5

In order to achieve a balanced diet, one must hold a cookie in each hand

#6

Image Source: pexels

If gluttony is a sin, welcome to hell

#7

Image Source: pexels

#8

Image Source: pexels

Where food speaks with your palate

#9

Image Source: pexels

KFC – Finger-lickin' good

#10

Image Source: pexels

One thousand flavors in one place 

