Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 10, 2024

10 Insta captions for new lovers 

Best thing that’s ever happened to me is meeting her

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Falling in love all over again

#2

Image Source: Pexels

She is the reason why I'm the luckiest 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

One smile can’t change the world, but your smile changes mine

#4

Image Source: Pexels

We both like taking long romantic walks... to the fridge

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Hey! It’s us again!

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Relationship status: to be taken

#7

Image Source: Pexels

My favorite travel companion

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Some people are worth melting for

#9

Image Source: Pexels

You can't blame gravity for falling in love

#10

Image Source: Pexels

