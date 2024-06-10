Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
june 10, 2024
10 Insta captions for new lovers
Best thing that’s ever happened to me is meeting her
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Falling in love all over again
#2
Image Source: Pexels
She is the reason why I'm the luckiest
#3
Image Source: Pexels
One smile can’t change the world, but your smile changes mine
#4
Image Source: Pexels
We both like taking long romantic walks... to the fridge
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Hey! It’s us again!
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Relationship status: to be taken
#7
Image Source: Pexels
My favorite travel companion
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Some people are worth melting for
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You can't blame gravity for falling in love
#10
Image Source: Pexels
