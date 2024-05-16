Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
may 16, 2024
10 Insta Captions for one-sided lovers
I love dreaming because, in my dreams, you’re actually mine
#1
Image Source: Pexels
One-sided love is always better because there is no breakup
#2

I have a crush on someone who doesn’t even know that I exist
#3

My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again
#4

Love is suffering. One side always loves more
#5

Why I am so afraid to lose you when you are not even mine…

#6
I’ve never really known the word ‘hopeless’ until I met you
#7

Even though you didn’t accept me! my affection for you will never fade
#8

Our love could have been a fairytale if only you would have given me a chance
#9

You are my favorite kind of pain and I don’t mind bearing you for the rest of my life
#10

