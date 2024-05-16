Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

may 16, 2024

10 Insta Captions for one-sided lovers

I love dreaming because, in my dreams, you’re actually mine

#1

Image Source: Pexels

One-sided love is always better because there is no breakup

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I have a crush on someone who doesn’t even know that I exist

#3

Image Source: Pexels

My thoughts will echo your name until I see you again

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Love is suffering. One side always loves more

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Why I am so afraid to lose you when you are not even mine…

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I’ve never really known the word ‘hopeless’ until I met you

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Even though you didn’t accept me! my affection for you will never fade

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Our love could have been a fairytale if only you would have given me a chance

#9

Image Source: Pexels

You are my favorite kind of pain and I don’t mind bearing you for the rest of my life

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here