Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

10 Insta captions for situationship

No labels, just feelings

#1

Image Source: Pexels

More than friends, less than lovers

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Embracing the undefined

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Love on our own terms

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Chemistry with no expiration date

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Situations can allow two people to act very slowly and understand exactly what they are to each other

Image Source: Pexels

#6

If you haven’t defined a relationship, then you know you are in a situation

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Someone’s effort is a reflection of their interest in you

#8

Image Source: Pexels

A situationship is not a relationship

#9

Image Source: Pexels

It's my comfort & my choice

#10

Image Source: Pexels

