Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
may 13, 2024
10 Insta captions for situationship
No labels, just feelings
#1
More than friends, less than lovers
#2
Embracing the undefined
#3
Love on our own terms
#4
Chemistry with no expiration date
#5
Situations can allow two people to act very slowly and understand exactly what they are to each other
#6
If you haven’t defined a relationship, then you know you are in a situation
#7
Someone’s effort is a reflection of their interest in you
#8
A situationship is not a relationship
#9
It's my comfort & my choice
#10
