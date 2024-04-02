Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
APRIL 02, 2024
10 insta captions for wildlife photography
That was a roar-some!
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Wild animals are less wild and more human than many humans of this world
#2
Image Source: Pexels
They say an elephant never forgets. What they don’t tell you is, you never forget an elephant
#3
Image Source: Pexels
And the forest perfume trees and earth. It’s like incense in a shrine. You fall into a state of prayer
#4
Image Source: Pexels
You haven’t experienced thrill yet if you haven’t gone on a safari
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Embrace the wild beauty that nature offers
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Witnessing nature's wonders, one click at a time
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Closer to nature, closer to my soul
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Taking selfies with my wild buddies
When the wildest creatures strike their best poses
#10
Image Source: Pexels
