Mohit K Dixit

june 09, 2024

10 Insta captions for Work From Home Pics

Working from home is like a vacation every day, with no travel expenses and no one telling you what to do

#1

My office today is where my laptop is

#2

At At home, yet at work

#3

The benefits of work-from-home: no commute, no dress code

#4

Sipping success, one coffee at a time

#5

No traffic jams in my hallway

#6

Kitchen table or office desk, still hustling

#7

New office alert: Just a few steps from my kitchen

#8

Who needs a commute when you have a cozy home office? 

#9

Mastering the art of juggling work-life balance, literally

#10

