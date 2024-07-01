Heading 3

10 Insta captions for your boating pics

Escaping all that ordinary, that's back on shore

#1

Life is better where it's wetter

#2

Long weekends living the boat life

#3

It's going to be a long time with no sea

#4

Find your flow, and row, row, row

#5

Signing a petition for all of my days to be boat days

#6

There's no such thing as a bad day on a boat

#7

Just soakin' up some sun and sea

#8

It was a boat-iful day to be on the water!

#9

Boat days are simply paw-fection

#10

