Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

april 10, 2024

10 insta captions for your Eid pictures

Every Eid with you is like a blessing from Allah. Thanks for always being with me there always. Eid Mubarak to the person I love most 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

May Allah forgive all your sins accept your sacrifice and put ease to all your suffering! Eid Ul Adha Mubarak

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Oh, it's Eid today, where is my biriyani?

#3

Image Source: Pexels

The best part of Eid is I can meet all my cousins

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Allah will bless only those who will give me eidi

#5

Image Source: Pexels

The real Happiness is Eidi

Image Source: Pexels

#6

If you don't invite me still I will keep the biryani ready

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Tons of good wishes to you and your family on this auspicious day

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Spend life like Ramadan and your life after death will be like Eid

#9

Image Source: Pexels

It's homecoming time 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here