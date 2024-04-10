Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 10, 2024
10 insta captions for your Eid pictures
Every Eid with you is like a blessing from Allah. Thanks for always being with me there always. Eid Mubarak to the person I love most
May Allah forgive all your sins accept your sacrifice and put ease to all your suffering! Eid Ul Adha Mubarak
Oh, it's Eid today, where is my biriyani?
The best part of Eid is I can meet all my cousins
Allah will bless only those who will give me eidi
The real Happiness is Eidi
If you don't invite me still I will keep the biryani ready
Tons of good wishes to you and your family on this auspicious day
Spend life like Ramadan and your life after death will be like Eid
It's homecoming time
