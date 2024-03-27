Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 Instagram captions for a weekend trip
Discovering new places, one weekend at a time
#1
Who’s up for a weekend escape?
#2
Grabbing life by the weekends
#3
Fasten your seatbelts; it’s a quick getaway kind of weekend
#4
Escaping the ordinary, one weekend at a time
#5
I’m on a strict weekend diet: eat, sleep, escape, repeat
#6
I need a weekend from my weekend!
#7
The only thing I throw back on weekends is my backpack
#8
#9
It’s a ‘no alarm clock’ kind of quick escape
Life is short; take the adventure and run
#10
