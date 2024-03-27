Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 27, 2024

10 Instagram captions for a weekend trip

Discovering new places, one weekend at a time

#1

Who’s up for a weekend escape?

#2

Grabbing life by the weekends

#3

Fasten your seatbelts; it’s a quick getaway kind of weekend

#4

Escaping the ordinary, one weekend at a time

#5

I’m on a strict weekend diet: eat, sleep, escape, repeat

#6

I need a weekend from my weekend!

#7

The only thing I throw back on weekends is my backpack

#8

#9

It’s a ‘no alarm clock’ kind of quick escape

Life is short; take the adventure and run

#10

