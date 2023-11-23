Heading 3

10 Instagram captions for Bachelor party

This sure beats wedding planning

#1

Drunk in love

#2 

One more fling before the ring

#3 

Sorry, ladies. I’m getting married

  #4

Buy me a shot. I’m tying the knot

  #5

Cheers to beer and bad decisions

 #6

What happens at the bachelorette party stays at the bachelorette party

 #7

We solemnly swear we’re up to no good

  #8

I’m single until my fiance drags me home

#9

Raising hell before the wedding bells

#10 

