Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

10 Instagram Captions for Bibliophiles

“Let me be lost in this beautiful world of books”

#1

“As I turn these pages, the universe widens”

#2

#3

“Reading is my ultimate refuge”

“I am in a happy and committed relationship with my library”

#4

“I prefer books over therapy”

#5

“Books are the most loyal friends one could ever have”

#6

“Reading is the cheapest form of travel”

#7

#8

“Books and tea are the best company to spend a cozy day at home”

#9

“Every book guarantees an exhilarating adventure experience”

“Books are the best kind of addiction”

#10

