Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 16, 2024
10 Instagram Captions for Gym freaks
Keep your squats low and your standards high
#1
Image Source: pexels
A diamond is a chunk of coal that did well under pressure
#2
Image Source: pexels
I don't sweat; I sparkle
#3
Image Source: pexels
Exercise is king. Nutrition is queen. Put them together and you’ve got a kingdom
#4
Image Source: pexels
If you're tired of starting over, stop giving up
Image Source: pexels
#5
The difference between try and triumph is a little umph
#6
Image Source: pexels
If you still look good at the end of your workout, you didn’t train hard enough
#7
Image Source: pexels
#8
Image Source: pexels
The same voice that told you that ‘you can’t’, is the same voice that will tell you ‘when you can’
#9
Image Source: pexels
Train like a beast, look like a beauty
#10
Image Source: pexels
When you feel like quitting, think about why you started
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.