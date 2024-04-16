Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 16, 2024

 10 Instagram Captions for Gym freaks

Keep your squats low and your standards high

#1

Image Source: pexels

A diamond is a chunk of coal that did well under pressure

#2

Image Source: pexels

I don't sweat; I sparkle

#3

Image Source:  pexels

Exercise is king. Nutrition is queen. Put them together and you’ve got a kingdom

#4

Image Source:  pexels

If you're tired of starting over, stop giving up

Image Source: pexels

#5

The difference between try and triumph is a little umph

#6

Image Source: pexels

If you still look good at the end of your workout, you didn’t train hard enough

#7

Image Source: pexels

#8

Image Source: pexels

The same voice that told you that ‘you can’t’, is the same voice that will tell you ‘when you can’

#9

Image Source: pexels

Train like a beast, look like a beauty

#10

Image Source: pexels

When you feel like quitting, think about why you started 

