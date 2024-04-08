Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 08, 2024

10 Instagram captions for monochrome pictures

Life is better in black and white

#1

Image Source: Pexels

There’s so much hidden beauty in a monochrome dreamscape

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Nothing is as perfect as black and white

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Take a moment to remember my friends who bring color to my world

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Black and white pictures aren’t sad. They are poetic

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Life is a joy to photograph, but it’s more realistic in black and white

#6

Image Source: Pexels

I’m decisive, just like black and white

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Darkness is the shadow of light

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time

Beauty attracts the eye, but personality captures the heart 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

