Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 18, 2024

10 Instagram captions for movie time

Shh! The movie’s about to start

#1

Image Source: Freepik

I reel-y love watching movies at home

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Got my snacks, got my blankets, I’m ready

#3

Image Source: Freepik

I don’t always watch movies, but when I do, I make sure to have popcorn

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Nothing beats a cozy movie night with a furry companion

Image Source: Freepik

#5

Who needs plans when you have Netflix?

#6

Image Source: Freepik

Snuggled up with my favorite person, watching our favorite movie

#7

Image Source: Freepik

No one else I'd rather share my popcorn with

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Laughing until our sides hurt, thanks to this hilarious movie

Hold on tight, this action-packed movie is about to start!

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

