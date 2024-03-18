Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 18, 2024
10 Instagram captions for movie time
Shh! The movie’s about to start
#1
Image Source: Freepik
I reel-y love watching movies at home
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Got my snacks, got my blankets, I’m ready
#3
Image Source: Freepik
I don’t always watch movies, but when I do, I make sure to have popcorn
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Nothing beats a cozy movie night with a furry companion
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Who needs plans when you have Netflix?
#6
Image Source: Freepik
Snuggled up with my favorite person, watching our favorite movie
#7
Image Source: Freepik
No one else I'd rather share my popcorn with
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Laughing until our sides hurt, thanks to this hilarious movie
Hold on tight, this action-packed movie is about to start!
#10
Image Source: Freepik
