Mohit K Dixit

APRIL 04, 2024

10 Instagram captions for music lovers

Chasing melodies and dreams 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Life’s a song, and I’m its composer 

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Where words fail, my music speaks

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Riffs and records, my kind of routine 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Tuning my soul with every strum 

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Rhythm is the heartbeat of my life

#6

Image Source: Pexels

What's my sound? Uplifting, with a touch of downbeat 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Accidental artist here – beware of sharps and flats! 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Strings attached... to my heart and my guitar 

Just a one-man band with a selfie stand

#10

Image Source: Pexels

