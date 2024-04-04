Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
APRIL 04, 2024
10 Instagram captions for music lovers
Chasing melodies and dreams
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Life’s a song, and I’m its composer
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Where words fail, my music speaks
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Riffs and records, my kind of routine
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Tuning my soul with every strum
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Rhythm is the heartbeat of my life
#6
Image Source: Pexels
What's my sound? Uplifting, with a touch of downbeat
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Accidental artist here – beware of sharps and flats!
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Strings attached... to my heart and my guitar
Just a one-man band with a selfie stand
#10
Image Source: Pexels
