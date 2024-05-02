Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

MAY 02, 2024

10 Instagram captions for no makeup look

The best foundation you can wear is glowing, healthy skin

Skincare is essential, but makeup is a choice

I got 99 problems, but my skin ain't one

Happiness is the best makeup; a smile is better than any lipstick you'll put on

You cannot stop the sunshine which comes from within

Prettiness comes within yourself, not from makeup

It’s essential to shine with your beauty

A picture with no makeup and no filter shows your confidence

Make your reality, your filter

A beautiful smile doesn’t need any filters 

