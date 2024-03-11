Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 11, 2024
10 Instagram captions for one-sided love
Loving someone who doesn’t love you back is like trying to fly with a broken wing
#1
Image Source: Freepik
It’s so hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember
#2
Image Source: Freepik
You don’t understand how much the thought of you being with someone else hurts
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Our connection is like a bridge with one end missing, leaving me suspended
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Nothing hurts more than realizing he meant everything to you, but you meant nothing to him
Image Source: Freepik
#5
I’m not sure what scares me more, that you will never start loving me or that I will never stop loving you
#6
Image Source: Freepik
Why do I feel so far away from you even though you are sitting right next to me?
#7
Image Source: Freepik
I tried to hate you but the only thing I hated was how much I loved you
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
It’s hard to wait around for something that you know might never happen, but it’s even harder to give up when you know it’s everything you want
Loving without being loved back is like gazing at stars you can never reach
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.