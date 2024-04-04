Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
APRIL 04, 2024
10 Instagram captions for summer lovers
Living for these summer days and summer nights
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Sunshine is my medicine of choice
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Blue skies, sunshine, everything's fine
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Tan lines are just kisses from the sun
#4
Image Source: Pexels
If you're not barefoot, you're overdressed
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Consider this my formal request for a 6-month vacation, twice a year
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Summer has a flavor like no other. Always fresh and simmered in sunshine
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Summer days drifting away to, oh, oh, the summer nights
It's a smile, it's a kiss, it's a sip of wine. It's summertime
#10
Image Source: Pexels
