Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 20, 2024
10 Insults That Are Actually Compliments
“She is so intimidating!”
#1
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
“She is too bossy!”
#2
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
“She always does what she wants”
#3
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
“What a money-minded woman!”
#4
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
"She can be a good housewife”
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#5
“She is too emotional and passionate”
#6
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
“She lives her life on her own terms”
#7
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
#8
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
“She does not care about your opinion!”
#9
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
“She likes to take the lead”
#10
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
“You're not afraid to speak your mind”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.