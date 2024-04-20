Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

APRIL 20, 2024

10 Insults That Are Actually Compliments

“She is so intimidating!”

#1

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

“She is too bossy!”

#2

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

“She always does what she wants”

#3

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

“What a money-minded woman!”

#4

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram 

"She can be a good housewife”

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

#5

“She is too emotional and passionate”

#6

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

“She lives her life on her own terms”

#7

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

#8

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

“She does not care about your opinion!”

#9

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

“She likes to take the lead”

#10

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

“You're not afraid to speak your mind”

