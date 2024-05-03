Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2024

10 Intentions for May

No more ignoring my boundaries to please other people

#1

Image: Freepik

Spending more time with people who bring out the best in me and make me love the person I am

#2

Image: Freepik

Unlearning the belief that my self-worth depends on my productivity

#3

Image: Freepik

Celebrate your wins, both big and small

#4

Image: Freepik

Letting people be wrong about me if it means keeping my peace

Image: Freepik

#5

Saying no to things that are misaligned with my values

#6

Image: Freepik

Doing more of what makes me grateful to be alive

#7

Image: Freepik

#8

Image: Freepik

Welcome obstacles with grace, knowing they will come and go

#9

Image: Freepik

Embrace fresh opportunities and invite renewed energy

Implementing a daily habit that will improve my health (daily walking, breathwork, exercise, reading)

#10

Image: Freepik

