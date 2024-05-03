Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
10 Intentions for May
No more ignoring my boundaries to please other people
#1
Image: Freepik
Spending more time with people who bring out the best in me and make me love the person I am
#2
Image: Freepik
Unlearning the belief that my self-worth depends on my productivity
#3
Image: Freepik
Celebrate your wins, both big and small
#4
Image: Freepik
Letting people be wrong about me if it means keeping my peace
Image: Freepik
#5
Saying no to things that are misaligned with my values
#6
Image: Freepik
Doing more of what makes me grateful to be alive
#7
Image: Freepik
#8
Image: Freepik
Welcome obstacles with grace, knowing they will come and go
#9
Image: Freepik
Embrace fresh opportunities and invite renewed energy
Implementing a daily habit that will improve my health (daily walking, breathwork, exercise, reading)
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.