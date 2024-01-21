Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 21, 2024

10 interesting excuses to call off plans

"Sorry, got hit with an unexpected work deadline that I can't avoid."

Unexpected Work Deadline

Image Source: Freepik

"Feeling a bit under the weather and need a day to rest."

Not Feeling Well

Image Source: Freepik

"I am stuck in unexpected traffic.”

Travel Delays

Image Source: Freepik

"Have to deal with a sudden pet emergency."

Pet Emergency

Image Source: Freepik

"Got a call from a friend in need, and I gotta be there for them."

Image Source: Freepik

Friend Emergency

“Hey, life got a bit crazy, can we reschedule our plans?"

Life Got Busy

Image Source: Freepik

"I'm not feeling great today, need some rest."

Feeling a Bit Sick 

Image Source: Freepik

"Time slipped away, and I won't make it on time."

Lost Track of Time

Image Source: Freepik

Family Stuff

Image Source: Freepik

"Family things came up suddenly, need to handle that."

"Some unexpected things came up, and I can't make it today."

Unexpected Stuff Popped Up

Image Source: Freepik

