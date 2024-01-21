Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
January 21, 2024
10 interesting excuses to call off plans
"Sorry, got hit with an unexpected work deadline that I can't avoid."
Unexpected Work Deadline
"Feeling a bit under the weather and need a day to rest."
Not Feeling Well
"I am stuck in unexpected traffic.”
Travel Delays
"Have to deal with a sudden pet emergency."
Pet Emergency
"Got a call from a friend in need, and I gotta be there for them."
Friend Emergency
“Hey, life got a bit crazy, can we reschedule our plans?"
Life Got Busy
"I'm not feeling great today, need some rest."
Feeling a Bit Sick
"Time slipped away, and I won't make it on time."
Lost Track of Time
Family Stuff
"Family things came up suddenly, need to handle that."
"Some unexpected things came up, and I can't make it today."
Unexpected Stuff Popped Up
