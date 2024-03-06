Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 06, 2024
10 interesting facts about India
Rajasthan has a temple of rats with thousands of rodents worshipped there by pilgrims
#1
Image: shutterstock
India was the first country to mine diamonds
#2
Image: Pexels
Roopkund lake located in Himalayas is famous for human skeletons of 9th century found there
#3
Image: shutterstock
Snake and ladder game was created in India first as a way to make young ones aware about karma
#4
Image: shutterstock
Shani Shingnapur, a village in India has no door and lock system and has not recorded any crime since 400 years
Image: Pexels
#5
India is the origin of the word "shampoo" from the sanskrit word "champu" which means to massage
#6
Image: Pexels
Srinagar has a post office floating on water located in the Dal Lake
#7
Image: shutterstock
India has 22 recognized languages
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
India is the world’s second-largest English speaking country
India ranks 3rd in billionaire population globally
#10
Image: Nmacc.India Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.