Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 06, 2024

10 interesting facts about India

Rajasthan has a temple of rats with thousands of rodents worshipped there by pilgrims

#1

India was the first country to mine diamonds

#2

Roopkund lake located in Himalayas is famous for human skeletons of 9th century found there

#3

Snake and ladder game was created in India first as a way to make young ones aware about karma

#4

Shani Shingnapur, a village in India has no door and lock system and has not recorded any crime since 400 years

#5

India is the origin of the word "shampoo" from the sanskrit word "champu" which means to massage

#6

Srinagar has a post office floating on water located in the Dal Lake

#7

India has 22 recognized languages

#8

#9

India is the world’s second-largest English speaking country

India ranks 3rd in billionaire population globally

 #10

