10 Interesting facts about South Korea
When a baby is born in Korea, they are considered to be 1 year old
Koreans start counting their age at 1
The Korean alphabet, Hangul, is phonetic, so each letter represents a sound
Korean alphabet is one of the easiest to learn
South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with over 99% of the population having internet access
South Korea is a digital society
Koreans eat a lot of kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish
Koreans love to eat
K-pop is a genre of popular music that originated in South Korea
South Korea is a hotbed of K-pop
Koreans are known for their warm hospitality and love of guests
Koreans are very hospitable
South Korea is one of the safest countries in the world, with a low crime rate as compared to the west
South Korea is a safe country
The Korean language has four tones, which can change the meaning of a word
The Korean language is tonal
South Korea is home to many mountains, including Mount Seoraksan, the highest mountain in the country
South Korea is a mountainous country
South Korea has many beautiful beaches, which are popular tourist destinations
Koreans love to go to the beach
