Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 14, 2023

Lifestyle

10 Interesting facts about South Korea

When a baby is born in Korea, they are considered to be 1 year old

Koreans start counting their age at 1 

Image: Pexels

The Korean alphabet, Hangul, is phonetic, so each letter represents a sound

Korean alphabet is one of the easiest to learn

Image: Pexels

South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with over 99% of the population having internet access

South Korea is a digital society

Image: Pexels

Koreans eat a lot of kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish

Koreans love to eat

Image: Pexels

K-pop is a genre of popular music that originated in South Korea

South Korea is a hotbed of K-pop

Image: Pexels

Koreans are known for their warm hospitality and love of guests

Koreans are very hospitable

Image: Pexels

South Korea is one of the safest countries in the world, with a low crime rate as compared to the west

Image: Pexels

South Korea is a safe country

The Korean language has four tones, which can change the meaning of a word

Image: Pexels

The Korean language is tonal

South Korea is home to many mountains, including Mount Seoraksan, the highest mountain in the country

South Korea is a mountainous country

Image: Pexels

South Korea has many beautiful beaches, which are popular tourist destinations

Koreans love to go to the beach

Image: Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here