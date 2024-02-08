Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

10 Interesting favorite things questions

 Which food item could you never get tired of eating?

#1

Image: freepik 

What is your favorite way to spend a day off?

#2

Image: freepik 

What's your favorite travel destination, and why does it hold a special place in your heart?

#3

Image: freepik 

Which travel experience left you in awe of the natural beauty surrounding you?

#4

Image: freepik 

Which destination would you choose to live in forever? 

#5

Image: freepik 

Which place would you like to go on vacation and with whom?

#6

Image: freepik 

What is your fond memory from a family get-together?

#7

Image: freepik 

What activity do you enjoy with your parents and family?

#8

Image: freepik 

What is your favorite thing to do when you feel lonely?

#9

Image: freepik 

What is the funniest thing your inner child wants to do?

#10

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here