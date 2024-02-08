Heading 3
10 Interesting favorite things questions
Which food item could you never get tired of eating?
What is your favorite way to spend a day off?
What's your favorite travel destination, and why does it hold a special place in your heart?
Which travel experience left you in awe of the natural beauty surrounding you?
Which destination would you choose to live in forever?
Which place would you like to go on vacation and with whom?
What is your fond memory from a family get-together?
What activity do you enjoy with your parents and family?
What is your favorite thing to do when you feel lonely?
What is the funniest thing your inner child wants to do?
