Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 13, 2024

10 Interesting Ganache Flavors To Try

The classic decadent ganache; no wonder everybody’s a fan of this flavor!

Milk Chocolate Ganache

Image Source: Pexels

Comes with a nutty touch because of the peanut butter; but is a toothsome treat

 Peanut Butter-White Chocolate Ganache 

Image Source:  Pexels

A creamy decadent sweet with a tinge of spice; interesting yet toothsome combination

Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Ganache

Image Source:  Pexels

A little bitter but if you’re a coffee lover, you’ll be in for a delight! This ganache is used in cakes, macarons and parfaits

 Coffee Dark Chocolate Ganache

Image Source:  Pexels

This vibrantly hued ganache is creamy and tasty; it is mostly used in tarts and pies 

Image Source:  Pexels

Blueberry Ganache

 Infuse the cream with Earl Grey tea leaves for a delicate, aromatic flavor; perfect for tea lovers!

Earl Grey Tea

Image Source: Pexels

Add dried lavender flowers to the cream for a subtle floral taste and a beautiful color

Lavender

Image Source:  Pexels

 Raspberry

Image Source: Pexels

Stir in raspberry puree for a burst of flavors and gorge on this fruitilicious treat! 

Pistachio

Image Source: Pexels

Blend ground pistachios into the ganache for a nutty flavor and a lovely green hue

Swirl in homemade salted caramel sauce for a decadent, indulgent treat; and devour this creamy sweet treat! 

Salted Caramel

Image Source:  Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here