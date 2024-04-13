Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 13, 2024
10 Interesting Ganache Flavors To Try
The classic decadent ganache; no wonder everybody’s a fan of this flavor!
Milk Chocolate Ganache
Image Source: Pexels
Comes with a nutty touch because of the peanut butter; but is a toothsome treat
Peanut Butter-White Chocolate Ganache
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy decadent sweet with a tinge of spice; interesting yet toothsome combination
Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Ganache
Image Source: Pexels
A little bitter but if you’re a coffee lover, you’ll be in for a delight! This ganache is used in cakes, macarons and parfaits
Coffee Dark Chocolate Ganache
Image Source: Pexels
This vibrantly hued ganache is creamy and tasty; it is mostly used in tarts and pies
Image Source: Pexels
Blueberry Ganache
Infuse the cream with Earl Grey tea leaves for a delicate, aromatic flavor; perfect for tea lovers!
Earl Grey Tea
Image Source: Pexels
Add dried lavender flowers to the cream for a subtle floral taste and a beautiful color
Lavender
Image Source: Pexels
Raspberry
Image Source: Pexels
Stir in raspberry puree for a burst of flavors and gorge on this fruitilicious treat!
Pistachio
Image Source: Pexels
Blend ground pistachios into the ganache for a nutty flavor and a lovely green hue
Swirl in homemade salted caramel sauce for a decadent, indulgent treat; and devour this creamy sweet treat!
Salted Caramel
Image Source: Pexels
