Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 24, 2024
10 Interesting things about Dharavi
Dharavi was once an island, but now it has turned into a bustling urban area known as the village of Koliwada
Transformation from Island to Urban space
Dharavi has more people compared to some countries, with a mix of Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, and other minorities
Population boom
In 2016, some smart girls from Dharavi learned to use a computer and created three Android apps
Teen tech genius
Dharavi generates over $650 million to $1 billion in revenue from leather, textiles, pottery, and other goods sold globally
Economic growth
After Mexico’s Neza-Chalco-Itza and Karachi’s Orangi, Dharavi is the world’s third-largest slum, home to about 700,000 people
One of the largest slums
The annual Dharavi Biennale held for 3 weeks celebrates local creativity and artistry
Art Festival
The SlumGods hip-hop crew, founded by Aksah Dhangar, is internationally renowned and has collaborated with international hip-hop artists
Hip-Hop Sensation
Shootings
Some of the best and famous movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Salaam Bombay, and Gully Boy were filmed here
Tourist attraction
Some of the guided tours offer a glimpse into Dharavi’s unique way of life
Dharavi houses around 5,000 businesses and 15,000 small factories exporting various goods worldwide
Business growth
