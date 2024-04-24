Heading 3

10 Interesting things about Dharavi

Dharavi was once an island, but now it has turned into a bustling urban area known as the village of Koliwada

Transformation from Island to Urban space

Dharavi has more people compared to some countries, with a mix of Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, and other minorities

Population boom

In 2016, some smart girls from Dharavi learned to use a computer and created three Android apps

Teen tech genius 

Dharavi generates over $650 million to $1 billion in revenue from leather, textiles, pottery, and other goods sold globally

Economic growth

After Mexico’s Neza-Chalco-Itza and Karachi’s Orangi, Dharavi is the world’s third-largest slum, home to about 700,000 people

One of the largest slums

The annual Dharavi Biennale held for 3 weeks celebrates local creativity and artistry 

Art Festival

The SlumGods hip-hop crew, founded by Aksah Dhangar, is internationally renowned and has collaborated with international hip-hop artists

Hip-Hop Sensation

Shootings

Some of the best and famous movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Salaam Bombay, and Gully Boy were filmed here

Tourist attraction

Some of the guided tours offer a glimpse into Dharavi’s unique way of life

Dharavi houses around 5,000 businesses and 15,000 small factories exporting various goods worldwide

Business growth

