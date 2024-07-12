Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 12, 2024

10 Interesting things about people

Socially awkward people are more faithful and loyal in relationships

#1

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Men eat more when they're dining with women than when they dine with other men

#2

Image: Freepik

When we hear a single negative thing, we at least damage five positive memories

#3

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

If you think that your idol is in love with you, there's a huge chance that you are suffering from a mental illness

#4

Image: Freepik

Unattractive people think that they're more attractive than they actually are. On the other hand, attractive people underrate their attractiveness

#5

Image: Freepik

People who understand sarcasm are often good at reading people's minds

Image: Freepik

#6

People who have a strong sense of guilt understand others’ thoughts and feelings better

#7

Image: Freepik

If someone speaks less but fast, they can keep secrets

#8

Image: Freepik

Subtly mimicking another person's behavior makes you likable instantly. This phenomenon is called the chameleon effect

#9

Image: Freepik

Strict parents can turn their kids into more effective liars 

#10

Image: Freepik

