Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 12, 2024
10 Interesting things about people
Socially awkward people are more faithful and loyal in relationships
#1
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Men eat more when they're dining with women than when they dine with other men
#2
Image: Freepik
When we hear a single negative thing, we at least damage five positive memories
#3
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
If you think that your idol is in love with you, there's a huge chance that you are suffering from a mental illness
#4
Image: Freepik
Unattractive people think that they're more attractive than they actually are. On the other hand, attractive people underrate their attractiveness
#5
Image: Freepik
People who understand sarcasm are often good at reading people's minds
Image: Freepik
#6
People who have a strong sense of guilt understand others’ thoughts and feelings better
#7
Image: Freepik
If someone speaks less but fast, they can keep secrets
#8
Image: Freepik
Subtly mimicking another person's behavior makes you likable instantly. This phenomenon is called the chameleon effect
#9
Image: Freepik
Strict parents can turn their kids into more effective liars
#10
Image: Freepik
