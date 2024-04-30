Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 30, 2024
10 interesting things-to-do in Gangtok
Find the sudden rush in your body with exciting white water river rafting at Teesta River, enjoying the breathtaking surroundings
River rafting at Teesta River
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy the Paragliding in Gangtok and experience a bird’s eye view amidst the lush green hills with a safe landing feels
Paragliding
Image Source: freepik
Trekking
Image Source: freepik
One of the best things to do in Gangtok is go trekking among the stunning trails, and thick forests, and come across fascinating waterfalls
Explore the beautiful Gangtok landscapes on a cycling tour and stop to embrace some of the best views of the city
Cycling tour
Image Source: freepik
Plan a visit to the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology and explore some of the best collections of Buddhist artifacts, books, manuscripts, and relics
Image Source: freepik
Visit the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology
Pass via the Nathu La Pass offers some of the stunning roads in the county and can enjoy your own company
Drive via Nathu La Pass
Image Source: freepik
Among the best things to do in Gangtok is a Yak safari to Tsomgo Lake, and enjoy the freezing water
Go on a Yak Safari
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy views on a cable car ride
Image Source: freepik
Skip the stroll through the city, take a cable ride, and enjoy the stunning views of Gangtok
Explore monasteries
Image Source: freepik
When in Gangtok visit the stunning monasteries like Rumtek, Tsuk La Khang, and Eunchey Gompa give a glimpse of spiritual views
Plan a picnic and visit the Seven Sisters Waterfalls perfect for spending time with your family and friends
Getaway at Seven sisters waterfalls
Image Source: freepik
