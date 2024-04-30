Heading 3

10 interesting things-to-do in Gangtok

Find the sudden rush in your body with exciting white water river rafting at Teesta River, enjoying the breathtaking surroundings

River rafting at Teesta River

Enjoy the Paragliding in Gangtok and experience a bird’s eye view amidst the lush green hills with a safe landing feels

Paragliding

Trekking

One of the best things to do in Gangtok is go trekking among the stunning trails, and thick forests, and come across fascinating waterfalls

Explore the beautiful Gangtok landscapes on a cycling tour and stop to embrace some of the best views of the city

Cycling tour

Plan a visit to the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology and explore some of the best collections of Buddhist artifacts, books, manuscripts, and relics

Visit the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

Pass via the Nathu La Pass offers some of the stunning roads in the county and can enjoy your own company 

Drive via Nathu La Pass

Among the best things to do in Gangtok is a Yak safari to Tsomgo Lake, and enjoy the freezing water

Go on a Yak Safari

Enjoy views on a cable car ride

Skip the stroll through the city, take a cable ride, and enjoy the stunning views of Gangtok

Explore monasteries

When in Gangtok visit the stunning monasteries like Rumtek, Tsuk La Khang, and Eunchey Gompa give a glimpse of spiritual views

Plan a picnic and visit the Seven Sisters Waterfalls perfect for spending time with your family and friends

Getaway at Seven sisters waterfalls

