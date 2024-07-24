Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 24, 2024
10 Interesting Things To-do in Maldives
Get some thrill, and enjoy Fun tubing in the Maldives- high on speed, must-try at natural water theme parks
Image: Freepik
Fun tubing
Step out of your comfort zone, and try parasailing- open parachute tied town at motorboat, feeling the wind throughout your body
Parasailing
Image: Freepik
In a warm and windy atmosphere in the Maldives is ideal to experience Kitesurfing, where you have to balance yourself on a longboard
Kitesurfing
Image: Freepik
This one of the favorite and most popular adventures, Scuba Diving, lets you explore different species of coral reefs, fishes, and much more
Scuba Diving
Image: Freepik
When in Maldives, witness the beauty of sunset amidst the mesmerizing landscape, and spot dolphins
Sunset cruise
Image: Freepik
Avoid adventures, and spend some time exploring exotic islands, relaxing, and listening to the sound of the shores
Image: Freepik
Relax at Island
One of the best things to try in Maldives is snorkeling in beautiful seas where you can explore varieties of sea life
Snorkeling
Image: Freepik
This easiest and fun-filled activity to try in Maldives is Water Skiing, where a person is pulled with a boat, or with a cable ski installed in ocean water
Water skiing
Image: Freepik
Enjoy some time fishing in the Maldives, you can either try Morning fishing, or Night fishing and find some big exotic fishes like barracuda, marlin, wahoo, swordfish, and much more
Fishing
Image: Freepik
This amazing adventure to try in Maldives is seeing beautiful Whale Shark- one of the endangered fish species
Whale Shark Sighting
Image: Freepik
