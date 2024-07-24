Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

july 24, 2024

10 Interesting Things To-do in Maldives

Get some thrill, and enjoy Fun tubing in the Maldives- high on speed, must-try at natural water theme parks

Image: Freepik

Fun tubing

Step out of your comfort zone, and try parasailing- open parachute tied town at motorboat, feeling the wind throughout your body

Parasailing

Image: Freepik

In a warm and windy atmosphere in the Maldives is ideal to experience Kitesurfing, where you have to balance yourself on a longboard

Kitesurfing

Image: Freepik

This one of the favorite and most popular adventures, Scuba Diving, lets you explore different species of coral reefs, fishes, and much more

Scuba Diving

Image: Freepik

When in Maldives, witness the beauty of sunset amidst the mesmerizing landscape, and spot dolphins

Sunset cruise

Image: Freepik

Avoid adventures, and spend some time exploring exotic islands, relaxing, and listening to the sound of the shores

Image: Freepik

Relax at Island

One of the best things to try in Maldives is snorkeling in beautiful seas where you can explore varieties of sea life

Snorkeling

Image: Freepik

This easiest and fun-filled activity to try in Maldives is Water Skiing, where a person is pulled with a boat, or with a cable ski installed in ocean water

Water skiing

Image: Freepik

Enjoy some time fishing in the Maldives, you can either try Morning fishing, or Night fishing and find some big exotic fishes like barracuda, marlin, wahoo, swordfish, and much more

Fishing

Image: Freepik

This amazing adventure to try in Maldives is seeing beautiful Whale Shark- one of the endangered fish species

Whale Shark Sighting

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here