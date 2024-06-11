Heading 3

10 interesting things to do in Nagaland


Take a thrilling jeep safari in Ntangki National Park where you can spot elephants, lions, tigers, and exotic birds

LeeNtangki National Park

Are you a history lover? Then visit this rich cultural heritage of Nagaland’s 16 tribes through arts, crafts, and historical artifacts

Nagaland State Museum

Experience the traditional Nagal culture, cuisine, and performances by visiting this place during the Hornbill Festival in December

Kisama Heritage village

Take a natural trek through lush greenery and blooming flowers in the scenic Dzukou Valley, enjoying the beautiful views

Dzukou valley

Challenge yourself with a trek to Nagaland’s highest peak, Mount Sabarmati offers panoramic views of India and Burma

Mount Sabarmati

Take a camp under the stars by enjoying camping in Kohima mountains with some amazing foods like hot BBQ

Kohima Mountains

Rent a bike and explore Nagaland through biking, and explore trails like Rain forest and Lugsad, enjoying scenic valleys

Rain forest trail

Take a peaceful walk around Shillio Lake, surrounded by mountains and home to birds like the Siberian crane and hornbill

Shilloi lake

Experience and enjoy the riverside scenery by boating on the Doyang River- the longest river in Nagaland

Doyang river

Explore Kohima’s nightlife with bars, traditional food, and night carnivals, and visit attractions like Kohima War cemetery

Kohima

