Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUNE 11, 2024
10 interesting things to do in Nagaland
Take a thrilling jeep safari in Ntangki National Park where you can spot elephants, lions, tigers, and exotic birds
LeeNtangki National Park
Image source- Freepik
Are you a history lover? Then visit this rich cultural heritage of Nagaland’s 16 tribes through arts, crafts, and historical artifacts
Nagaland State Museum
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Experience the traditional Nagal culture, cuisine, and performances by visiting this place during the Hornbill Festival in December
Kisama Heritage village
Take a natural trek through lush greenery and blooming flowers in the scenic Dzukou Valley, enjoying the beautiful views
Image source- Freepik
Dzukou valley
Challenge yourself with a trek to Nagaland’s highest peak, Mount Sabarmati offers panoramic views of India and Burma
Image source- Freepik
Mount Sabarmati
Take a camp under the stars by enjoying camping in Kohima mountains with some amazing foods like hot BBQ
Image source- Freepik
Kohima Mountains
Rent a bike and explore Nagaland through biking, and explore trails like Rain forest and Lugsad, enjoying scenic valleys
Image source- Freepik
Rain forest trail
Take a peaceful walk around Shillio Lake, surrounded by mountains and home to birds like the Siberian crane and hornbill
Shilloi lake
Image source- Freepik
Experience and enjoy the riverside scenery by boating on the Doyang River- the longest river in Nagaland
Doyang river
Image source- Freepik
Explore Kohima’s nightlife with bars, traditional food, and night carnivals, and visit attractions like Kohima War cemetery
Kohima
Image source- Freepik
