Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 11, 2024

10 iron rich foods

Start your iron-rich adventure with spinach. Packed with iron, vitamins, and antioxidants, this leafy green is not only versatile but also a nutrient powerhouse, perfect for salads, smoothies, or sautés

Spinach

Image: Pexels

Savor the richness of lean beef, a robust source of heme iron – the type of iron found in animal products. Grilled steaks, stir-fries, or lean beef stews can add a protein boost along with a dose of iron

Lean Beef

Image: Pexels

Dive into the world of legumes with lentils. These small but mighty legumes are not only rich in iron but also provide a hearty base for soups, stews, and flavorful vegetarian dishes

Lentils

Image: Pexels

Elevate your iron intake with quinoa, a versatile and protein-rich grain. Incorporate quinoa into salads, bowls, or use it as a nutritious side dish to complement various meals

Quinoa

Image: Pexels

Boost your iron intake with tofu, a versatile and protein-packed plant-based option. Use tofu in stir-fries, curries, or grill it for a delicious addition to salads

Image: Pexels

Tofu

Increase your iron intake with kidney beans, a versatile legume that adds texture and flavor to various dishes. Use them in chili, salads, or as a filling for wraps to enhance both taste and nutrition

Kidney Beans

Image: Pexels

Indulge your sweet tooth with dark chocolate, which not only satisfies your cravings but also provides a surprising amount of iron. Opt for high-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa for maximum benefits

Dark Chocolate

Image: Pexels

For those who enjoy organ meats, chicken liver is a potent source of iron. Incorporate it into pâtés, stir-fries, or sautéed dishes for a rich and flavorful iron boost

Chicken Liver

Image: Pexels

Pumpkin Seeds

Image: Pexels

Snack on pumpkin seeds for a crunchy and iron-rich treat. Sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or enjoy them on their own for a nutrient-packed boost

Green and nutrient-packed, broccoli is a fantastic source of non-heme iron. Steam, roast, or add it to stir-fries to make this cruciferous vegetable a delightful and iron-rich side dish

Broccoli

Image: Pexels

