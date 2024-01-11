10 iron rich foods

Start your iron-rich adventure with spinach. Packed with iron, vitamins, and antioxidants, this leafy green is not only versatile but also a nutrient powerhouse, perfect for salads, smoothies, or sautés
Spinach
Savor the richness of lean beef, a robust source of heme iron – the type of iron found in animal products. Grilled steaks, stir-fries, or lean beef stews can add a protein boost along with a dose of iron
Lean Beef
Dive into the world of legumes with lentils. These small but mighty legumes are not only rich in iron but also provide a hearty base for soups, stews, and flavorful vegetarian dishes
Lentils
Elevate your iron intake with quinoa, a versatile and protein-rich grain. Incorporate quinoa into salads, bowls, or use it as a nutritious side dish to complement various meals
Quinoa
Boost your iron intake with tofu, a versatile and protein-packed plant-based option. Use tofu in stir-fries, curries, or grill it for a delicious addition to salads
Tofu
Increase your iron intake with kidney beans, a versatile legume that adds texture and flavor to various dishes. Use them in chili, salads, or as a filling for wraps to enhance both taste and nutrition
Kidney Beans
Indulge your sweet tooth with dark chocolate, which not only satisfies your cravings but also provides a surprising amount of iron. Opt for high-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa for maximum benefits
Dark Chocolate
For those who enjoy organ meats, chicken liver is a potent source of iron. Incorporate it into pâtés, stir-fries, or sautéed dishes for a rich and flavorful iron boost
Chicken Liver
Pumpkin Seeds
Snack on pumpkin seeds for a crunchy and iron-rich treat. Sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or enjoy them on their own for a nutrient-packed boost
Green and nutrient-packed, broccoli is a fantastic source of non-heme iron. Steam, roast, or add it to stir-fries to make this cruciferous vegetable a delightful and iron-rich side dish