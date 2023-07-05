Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 10 Japanese tips for weight loss

People from Japan usually avoid having sugary foods as they hardly have a sweet tooth and prefer having savory food

Sugar

Japanese people prefer having stir-fried or boiled food which is made with minimum oil as overcooked food usually have less nutrients

Overcooked food

There are several types of seaweed and are rich in vitamins, minerals and Omega 3 fatty acids

Seaweed

They make sure to eat in small quantities and avoid keeping their stomach stuffed

No overeating

Rice Dishes

Japanese restaurants prominently have rice products like sushi as they avoid having processed food or bread

Chewing Food Properly

They believe that chewing food is linked to healthy digestion and eat slowly to appreciate their meals

Soybean is a great source of healthy fats and is easily digestible. It also aids in weight loss

Soya

According to them, breakfast should not be missed. They usually prefer having rice porridge with grilled fish and steamed rice which keeps you full and avoid eating unhealthy

Breakfast is essential

Matcha

Matcha is famous Japanese tea that is rich in antioxidants and nutrients and also keeps skin radiant 

They follow an 80-20 rule where they eat till they are 80% full and leave the stomach empty to avoid consuming extra calories

Portion Control

