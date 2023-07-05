Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
10 Japanese tips for weight loss
People from Japan usually avoid having sugary foods as they hardly have a sweet tooth and prefer having savory food
Sugar
Image: Pexels
Japanese people prefer having stir-fried or boiled food which is made with minimum oil as overcooked food usually have less nutrients
Image: Pexels
Overcooked food
There are several types of seaweed and are rich in vitamins, minerals and Omega 3 fatty acids
Seaweed
Image: Shehnaaz Image: PexelsInstagram
They make sure to eat in small quantities and avoid keeping their stomach stuffed
No overeating
Image: Pexels
Rice Dishes
Image: Pexels
Japanese restaurants prominently have rice products like sushi as they avoid having processed food or bread
Image: Pexels
Chewing Food Properly
They believe that chewing food is linked to healthy digestion and eat slowly to appreciate their meals
Soybean is a great source of healthy fats and is easily digestible. It also aids in weight loss
Soya
Image: Pexels
According to them, breakfast should not be missed. They usually prefer having rice porridge with grilled fish and steamed rice which keeps you full and avoid eating unhealthy
Image: Pexels
Breakfast is essential
Matcha
Image: Pexels
Matcha is famous Japanese tea that is rich in antioxidants and nutrients and also keeps skin radiant
Image: Pexels
They follow an 80-20 rule where they eat till they are 80% full and leave the stomach empty to avoid consuming extra calories
Portion Control
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.