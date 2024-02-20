Heading 3

10 Jobs you didn't know existed

Records and transcribes their own or others' sleep talk for entertainment or research purposes

 Professional Sleeptalker 

Image Source: pexels 

Performs as a mermaid or merman at events, parties, and aquariums, entertaining guests with underwater antics and storytelling

Professional Mermaid/Merman 

Image Source: pexels 

Relaxes snakes in captivity by massaging them to reduce stress and promote better health

Snake Massager 

Image Source: pexels 

Hired to whistle tunes or sound effects for commercials, movies, or live performances

Professional Whistler 

Image Source: pexels 

Attends funerals or wakes to provide emotional support and enhance the atmosphere of mourning by wailing or crying on behalf of the deceased

Image Source: pexels 

Professional Mourner 

Advises pet owners on how to arrange their homes to improve their pets' well-being and happiness according to feng shui principles

Consultant for Pets 

Image Source: pexels 

Evaluates the effectiveness of deodorants, perfumes, and other fragrances by smelling armpits, feet, and other body parts before and after product application

Odor Judge 

Image Source: pexels 

Inspects dice used in casinos for fairness and accuracy, ensuring they meet regulatory standards

Dice Inspector 

Image Source: pexels 

Penguinologist

Image Source: pexels 

Studies penguin behavior, ecology, and conservation, often working in research or educational institutions to advance our understanding of these fascinating birds

Holds a spot in line for individuals who are too busy or impatient to wait themselves, ensuring they get to the front without the hassle

Professional Queue Stand-in 

Image Source: pexels 

