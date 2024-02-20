Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Jobs you didn't know existed
Records and transcribes their own or others' sleep talk for entertainment or research purposes
Professional Sleeptalker
Image Source: pexels
Performs as a mermaid or merman at events, parties, and aquariums, entertaining guests with underwater antics and storytelling
Professional Mermaid/Merman
Image Source: pexels
Relaxes snakes in captivity by massaging them to reduce stress and promote better health
Snake Massager
Image Source: pexels
Hired to whistle tunes or sound effects for commercials, movies, or live performances
Professional Whistler
Image Source: pexels
Attends funerals or wakes to provide emotional support and enhance the atmosphere of mourning by wailing or crying on behalf of the deceased
Image Source: pexels
Professional Mourner
Advises pet owners on how to arrange their homes to improve their pets' well-being and happiness according to feng shui principles
Consultant for Pets
Image Source: pexels
Evaluates the effectiveness of deodorants, perfumes, and other fragrances by smelling armpits, feet, and other body parts before and after product application
Odor Judge
Image Source: pexels
Inspects dice used in casinos for fairness and accuracy, ensuring they meet regulatory standards
Dice Inspector
Image Source: pexels
Penguinologist
Image Source: pexels
Studies penguin behavior, ecology, and conservation, often working in research or educational institutions to advance our understanding of these fascinating birds
Holds a spot in line for individuals who are too busy or impatient to wait themselves, ensuring they get to the front without the hassle
Professional Queue Stand-in
Image Source: pexels
