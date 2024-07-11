Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 Jokes to make her melt while chatting
"What did the light bulb say to the switch? You turn me on!"
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"Why are forks disappointed on Valentine's Day? They just wanted to spoon”
#2
Image Source: Pexels
"They say kissing is a love language. Do you want to start a conversation?"
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“I’m going to arrest you for robbery because you've stolen my heart"
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together”
#5
Image Source: Pexels
"What did one raspberry say to the other? I love you berry much"
Image Source: Pexels
#6
"What did the magnet say to the fridge? You're attractive"
#7
Image Source: Pexels
"What flower is the best at kissing? Tulips"
#8
Image Source: Pexels
"Knock knock. Who's there? Kiss. Kiss who? Kiss me!”
#9
Image Source: Pexels
"Is your name WiFi? Because I feel a connection"
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.