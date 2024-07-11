Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

july 11, 2024

10 Jokes to make her melt while chatting

"What did the light bulb say to the switch? You turn me on!"

#1

"Why are forks disappointed on Valentine's Day? They just wanted to spoon”

#2

"They say kissing is a love language. Do you want to start a conversation?"

#3

“I’m going to arrest you for robbery because you've stolen my heart"

#4

"If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together” 

#5

"What did one raspberry say to the other? I love you berry much"

#6

"What did the magnet say to the fridge? You're attractive"

#7

"What flower is the best at kissing? Tulips"

#8

"Knock knock. Who's there? Kiss. Kiss who? Kiss me!”

#9

"Is your name WiFi? Because I feel a connection"

#10

