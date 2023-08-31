Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 31, 2023
10 journaling tips for beginners
Have a strong reason to journal and write it down to refer to it later. This will make sure you can stick to journaling
Find a reason to journal
Invest in a journal that matches your preferences to keep you motivated to journal
Get a journal you like
Keeping your journal by the bedside can help you stick to the habit when starting out
Keep your journal close
When starting off, set smaller goals for a pleasant start and try not to burden yourself, and make sure your goals are realistic
Start with small goals
Let yourself be free
Write what you feel in your journal, do not fear judgement
Do it with a friend
Have a friend journal with you to keep you motivated and stick to the habit
Track your journaling to keep yourself accountable and track the progress
Track your habit
Using prompts can give you ideas to journal about and make journaling a lot more easier
Use prompts for ideas
Choose where to journal
Choose a place that works for you, for eg. bed, living room, or other places of your preference
Don't journal solely because others around you might be doing it. Journaling is an activity you should find useful
Don't follow others
