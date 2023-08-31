Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 31, 2023

10 journaling tips for beginners

Have a strong reason to journal and write it down to refer to it  later. This will make sure you can stick to journaling

Find a reason to journal

Invest in a journal that matches your preferences to keep you motivated to journal

Get a journal you like

Keeping your journal by the bedside can help you stick to the habit when starting out

Keep your journal close

When starting off, set smaller goals for a pleasant start and try not to burden yourself, and make sure your goals are realistic

Start with small goals

Let yourself be free

Write what you feel in your journal, do not fear judgement

Do it with a friend 

Have a friend journal with you to keep you motivated and stick to the habit

Track your journaling to keep yourself accountable and track the progress

Track your habit

Using prompts can give you ideas to journal about and make journaling a lot more easier

Use prompts for ideas

Choose where to journal

Choose a place that works for you, for eg. bed, living room, or other places of your preference

Don't journal solely because others around you might be doing it. Journaling is an activity you should find useful 

Don't follow others

