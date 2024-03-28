Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 28, 2024

10 joyful Wedding Announcement Wordings

With great joy, we announce the union of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Their wedding took place on [date], and they couldn't be happier to start their new journey together

#1

Image Source: Pexels

They said, "I do!" [bride's name] and [groom's name] have officially become one on [date]. Let's wish them a lifetime of love and happiness!

#2

Image Source: Pexels

We are extremely excited to announce that [bride's name] and [groom's name] have made it official! They said their vows on [date], and we couldn't be happier for them

#3

Image Source: Pexels

The big day went by, and we are delighted to share that [bride's name] and [groom's name] are now officially married! Their wedding day on [date] was an absolute dream

#4

Image Source: Pexels

We joyfully announce the union of our beloved son/daughter with their soulmate. Please join us in celebrating their reception day

Image Source: Pexels

#5

The honor of your presence is requested at the wedding reception of [bride's name] and [groom's name] following their holy matrimony

#6

Image Source: Pexels

We are extremely delighted to announce that the wedding bells rang for [bride's name] and [groom's name]. Please join us in celebrating their reception

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we announce the marriage of [bride's name] and [groom's name]. They said their vows on [date], and we wish them nothing but the best

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

This is the moment we've all been waiting for! [Bride's name] and [groom's name] are now happily married after exchanging vows on [date]

The pleasure of your company is requested at the joyous occasion of the formal reception ceremony of [bride's name] and [groom's name]

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here