Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
OCTOBER 12, 2023
10 Jungle safari in India
Known for its population of Bengal tigers, Jim Corbett is India's oldest national park and offers an excellent chance to spot these magnificent big cats in their natural habitat
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand:
Image: Pexels
Experience the royal allure of Ranthambore and witness the tigers of Rajasthan against the backdrop of historic forts and palaces
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan:
Image: Pexels
Venture into the world's largest mangrove forest, home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger and a rich variety of aquatic life
Sundarbans, West Bengal:
Image: Pexels
Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a sanctuary for the one-horned rhinoceros, wild elephants, and a wide array of bird species
Kaziranga National Park, Assam:
Image: Pexels
The last abode of the Asiatic lion, Gir is a unique destination for those looking to witness these incredible big cats in their natural habitat
Gir Forest National Park, Gujarat:
Image: Pexels
Cruise along the serene Periyar Lake while spotting elephants, sambar deer, and perhaps even a Nilgiri tahr in the lush Western Ghats
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala:
Image: Pexels
An essential stop for wildlife enthusiasts, Bandipur offers an excellent opportunity to witness the South Indian tiger and numerous other species
Bandipur National Park, Karnataka:
Image: Pexels
Follow in the footsteps of Mowgli from "The Jungle Book" in the scenic Pench, known for its diverse flora and fauna
Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra:
Image: Pexels
Explore the enchanting landscapes that inspired Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book" and encounter tigers, leopards, and sloth bears
Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh:
Image: Pexels
Tadoba is often referred to as the "Jewel of Vidarbha" and is celebrated for its high tiger density, offering thrilling encounters with these magnificent creatures
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra:
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.