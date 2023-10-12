Heading 3

OCTOBER 12, 2023

10 Jungle safari in India

Known for its population of Bengal tigers, Jim Corbett is India's oldest national park and offers an excellent chance to spot these magnificent big cats in their natural habitat

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand:

Image: Pexels 

Experience the royal allure of Ranthambore and witness the tigers of Rajasthan against the backdrop of historic forts and palaces

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan:

Image: Pexels 

Venture into the world's largest mangrove forest, home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger and a rich variety of aquatic life

Sundarbans, West Bengal:

Image: Pexels 

Kaziranga is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a sanctuary for the one-horned rhinoceros, wild elephants, and a wide array of bird species

Kaziranga National Park, Assam:

Image: Pexels 

The last abode of the Asiatic lion, Gir is a unique destination for those looking to witness these incredible big cats in their natural habitat

Gir Forest National Park, Gujarat:

Image: Pexels 

Cruise along the serene Periyar Lake while spotting elephants, sambar deer, and perhaps even a Nilgiri tahr in the lush Western Ghats

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala:

Image: Pexels

An essential stop for wildlife enthusiasts, Bandipur offers an excellent opportunity to witness the South Indian tiger and numerous other species

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka:

Image: Pexels 

Follow in the footsteps of Mowgli from "The Jungle Book" in the scenic Pench, known for its diverse flora and fauna

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra:

Image: Pexels 

Explore the enchanting landscapes that inspired Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book" and encounter tigers, leopards, and sloth bears

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh:

Image: Pexels 

Tadoba is often referred to as the "Jewel of Vidarbha" and is celebrated for its high tiger density, offering thrilling encounters with these magnificent creatures

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra:

Image: Pexels 

