10 K-drama Phrases to Use IRL
Really or seriously. Confirm the truthfulness or emphasize your sincerity with Chincha
Chincha
Image: Pexels
Hello (used on the phone). Greet someone when answering the phone with yeoboseyo
Yeoboseyo
Image: Pexels
Let's go Encourage others to join you or suggest moving to a different location with gaja
Gaja
Image: Pexels
Please or please. I beg you Use jebal when making a heartfelt request or pleading for something
Jebal
Image: Pexels
A way to wish someone a good day, meaning fighting today too!
Oneul harudo hwaiting!
Image: Pexels
A way to appreciate someone's hard work, meaning you worked hard today
Oneul harudo goseng manayo
Image: Pexels
A way to express love or longing, meaning I miss you
Image: Pexels
Bogo sippeo
A way to ask someone if they're okay, meaning are you alright?
Image: Pexels
Gwaenchanha?
When you want to ask someone “What are you doing?” in a casual manner, use this question to strike up a conversation.
Mwo haeyo?
Image: Pexels
Click Here
If you need to excuse yourself in a crowded place or when passing through a group of people, use this phrase as a polite way of saying “Excuse me”
Sillyehamnida
Image: Pexels