Pujya Doss

september 20, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 K-drama Phrases to Use IRL

Really or seriously. Confirm the truthfulness or emphasize your sincerity with Chincha

Chincha

Image: Pexels

Hello (used on the phone). Greet someone when answering the phone with yeoboseyo

Yeoboseyo

Image: Pexels

Let's go Encourage others to join you or suggest moving to a different location with gaja

Gaja

Image: Pexels

Please or please. I beg you Use jebal when making a heartfelt request or pleading for something

Jebal

Image: Pexels

A way to wish someone a good day, meaning fighting today too!

Oneul harudo hwaiting! 

Image: Pexels

A way to appreciate someone's hard work, meaning you worked hard today

Oneul harudo goseng manayo 

Image: Pexels

A way to express love or longing, meaning I miss you

Image: Pexels

Bogo sippeo

A way to ask someone if they're okay, meaning are you alright?

Image: Pexels 

Gwaenchanha? 

When you want to ask someone “What are you doing?” in a casual manner, use this question to strike up a conversation.

Mwo haeyo? 

Image: Pexels

If you need to excuse yourself in a crowded place or when passing through a group of people, use this phrase as a polite way of saying “Excuse me”

Sillyehamnida

Image: Pexels

