10 kadhi varieties across India

Also known as kadhi pakoda. Prepared with deep fried besan fritters, curd, gram flour and spices

Punjabi kadhi 

Where most kadhi dishes are sour, Gujarati kadhi is paler in colour and sweeter in taste and also without pakodas

Gujarati kadhi 

Instead of deep-fried fritters this is packed with plenty of vegetables

Sindhi Kadhi

No pakodas and this kadhi is sweetened slightly with sugar or jaggery

Maharashtrian kadhi 

This iconic kadhi stands out because of the round fritters called Phulauri

Bihari kadhi 

Also from the state of Gujarat, this is made with raw mangoes and is tangy, sweet and slightly spicy

Fajeto kadhi

This stunning kadhi variety from Rajasthan has boiled chickpeas or kala chana

Jaisalmeri Kadhi 

This version of the dish is flavoured predominantly with fresh, juicy tomatoes

Tamatar kadhi

Rajasthani kadhi has turmeric, salt, cumin, fenugreek and dried red chilies. It goes well with tadka or normal rice

Rajasthani Kadhi 

A lightly spiced buttermilk curry without any fritters from South India

Mor Kuzhambu 

