Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JANUARY 11, 2024
10 kadhi varieties across India
Also known as kadhi pakoda. Prepared with deep fried besan fritters, curd, gram flour and spices
Punjabi kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Where most kadhi dishes are sour, Gujarati kadhi is paler in colour and sweeter in taste and also without pakodas
Gujarati kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Instead of deep-fried fritters this is packed with plenty of vegetables
Sindhi Kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
No pakodas and this kadhi is sweetened slightly with sugar or jaggery
Maharashtrian kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
This iconic kadhi stands out because of the round fritters called Phulauri
Bihari kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also from the state of Gujarat, this is made with raw mangoes and is tangy, sweet and slightly spicy
Image Source: Shutterstock
Fajeto kadhi
This stunning kadhi variety from Rajasthan has boiled chickpeas or kala chana
Jaisalmeri Kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
This version of the dish is flavoured predominantly with fresh, juicy tomatoes
Tamatar kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Rajasthani kadhi has turmeric, salt, cumin, fenugreek and dried red chilies. It goes well with tadka or normal rice
Rajasthani Kadhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
A lightly spiced buttermilk curry without any fritters from South India
Mor Kuzhambu
Image Source: Shutterstock
