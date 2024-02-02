Heading 3

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

10 Karma Quotes for Cheaters

Cheating is the most disrespectful thing one human being can do to another. If you aren’t happy in a relationship, end it before starting another one

#1

Image: Pexels 

Infidelity is mentally, emotionally, and physically painful to the betrayed spouse. Be gentle with yourself as you heal

#2

Image: Pexels 

Confession is not betrayal. What you say or do doesn’t matter; only feelings matter. If they could make me stop loving you-that would be the real betrayal

#3

Image: Pexels 

You didn’t just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn’t just break my heart; you broke our future

#4

Image: Pexels 

People cheat when they are afraid. When there is no cost to being wrong or confessing ignorance, there is no reason to cheat or fake comprehension

#5

Image: Pexels 

A liar deceives himself more than anyone, for he believes he can remain a person of good character when he cannot

#6

Image: Pexels 

If another woman steals your man, there’s no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can’t be stolen

#7

Image: Pexels 

Sometimes, you can be touched by God but not healed. Often, when this happens, he is using your pain for a greater purpose

#8

Image: Pexels 

It might sound ordinary for a woman to find out her husband’s cheating on her, but not if you’re the woman and it’s your husband

#9

Image: Pexels 

Don’t cheat if you don’t want to be cheated. A relationship is mutual. This is the golden rule for all great connections 

#10

Image: Pexels 

