Mohit K Dixit
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
10 Karma Quotes for Cheaters
Cheating is the most disrespectful thing one human being can do to another. If you aren’t happy in a relationship, end it before starting another one
#1
Image: Pexels
Infidelity is mentally, emotionally, and physically painful to the betrayed spouse. Be gentle with yourself as you heal
#2
Image: Pexels
Confession is not betrayal. What you say or do doesn’t matter; only feelings matter. If they could make me stop loving you-that would be the real betrayal
#3
Image: Pexels
You didn’t just cheat on me; you cheated on us. You didn’t just break my heart; you broke our future
#4
Image: Pexels
People cheat when they are afraid. When there is no cost to being wrong or confessing ignorance, there is no reason to cheat or fake comprehension
#5
Image: Pexels
A liar deceives himself more than anyone, for he believes he can remain a person of good character when he cannot
#6
Image: Pexels
If another woman steals your man, there’s no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can’t be stolen
#7
Image: Pexels
Sometimes, you can be touched by God but not healed. Often, when this happens, he is using your pain for a greater purpose
#8
Image: Pexels
It might sound ordinary for a woman to find out her husband’s cheating on her, but not if you’re the woman and it’s your husband
#9
Image: Pexels
Don’t cheat if you don’t want to be cheated. A relationship is mutual. This is the golden rule for all great connections
#10
Image: Pexels
