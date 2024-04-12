Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 12, 2024

10 Kerala Desserts to try

A creamy Kerala dessert made with rice flakes, milk, and sugar, topped with fried cashews, and raisins for a delightful treat

Palada Payasam

A rich and dense sweet made from mashed ripe bananas, ghee, sugar, and cardamom, showcasing Kerala’s culinary heritage

Banana Halwa

This deep-fried pancake is made with rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, offering a sweet and savory delight with a crispy outer layer and a soft inner layer

Neyyappam

Traditional Kerala dumplings made from ripe bananas, rice flour, jaggery, coconut, and cardamom, offer a delicious blend of flavors

Unniyappam

A refreshing dessert made with tender coconut pulp, milk, and sugar offering a creamy and cooling treat perfect for hot days

Elaneer pudding

Sweet balls made from roasted semolina, sugar, ghee, and coconut, offer a nutty and satisfying dessert option

Rava Ladoos

A creamy rice pudding made with coconut milk, jaggery, and cardamom, showcasing Kerala’s sweet culinary traditions

Arisi Thengai Payasam

Mutta Maala

A sweet dish made from eggs, sugar, and ghee, often enjoyed during Ramadan, offering a light and fluffy texture with indulgent flavors

Chatti Pathiri

Thin pancakes stuffed with a sweet filling of coconut, nuts, and sugar, offering a crispy exterior and soft sweet interior in every bite

A unique dessert made from bamboo rice, milk, sugar, and ghee, offering a distinct flavor and aroma

Bamboo rice payasam

