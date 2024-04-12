Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 12, 2024
10 Kerala Desserts to try
A creamy Kerala dessert made with rice flakes, milk, and sugar, topped with fried cashews, and raisins for a delightful treat
Palada Payasam
Image Source: freepik
A rich and dense sweet made from mashed ripe bananas, ghee, sugar, and cardamom, showcasing Kerala’s culinary heritage
Banana Halwa
Image Source: freepik
This deep-fried pancake is made with rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, offering a sweet and savory delight with a crispy outer layer and a soft inner layer
Neyyappam
Image Source: freepik
Traditional Kerala dumplings made from ripe bananas, rice flour, jaggery, coconut, and cardamom, offer a delicious blend of flavors
Unniyappam
Image Source: freepik
A refreshing dessert made with tender coconut pulp, milk, and sugar offering a creamy and cooling treat perfect for hot days
Image Source: freepik
Elaneer pudding
Sweet balls made from roasted semolina, sugar, ghee, and coconut, offer a nutty and satisfying dessert option
Rava Ladoos
Image Source: freepik
A creamy rice pudding made with coconut milk, jaggery, and cardamom, showcasing Kerala’s sweet culinary traditions
Arisi Thengai Payasam
Image Source: freepik
Mutta Maala
Image Source: freepik
A sweet dish made from eggs, sugar, and ghee, often enjoyed during Ramadan, offering a light and fluffy texture with indulgent flavors
Chatti Pathiri
Image Source: freepik
Thin pancakes stuffed with a sweet filling of coconut, nuts, and sugar, offering a crispy exterior and soft sweet interior in every bite
A unique dessert made from bamboo rice, milk, sugar, and ghee, offering a distinct flavor and aroma
Bamboo rice payasam
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.