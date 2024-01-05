Heading 3
10 Keratin rich foods
Dive into the world of omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon, promoting healthy hair and nails with its keratin-boosting properties
Salmon
Image: Pexels
Eggs, particularly the yolks, are packed with biotin and protein, essential for keratin production and maintaining the strength of your hair and nails
Egg
Image: Pexels
Enjoy the beta-carotene in sweet potatoes, which converts to vitamin A, supporting the production of keratin and fostering a radiant appearance
Sweet Potato
Image: Pexels
Lean chicken is not only a great source of protein but also provides zinc and iron, crucial elements for keratin synthesis and overall hair and nail health
Lean Chicken
Image: Pexels
Incorporate spinach into your meals for a boost of iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all contributing to healthy keratin levels and improved hair texture
Image: Pexels
Spinach
Packed with protein and biotin, Greek yogurt nourishes your body and supports the formation of keratin, contributing to the strength and vitality of your hair and nails
Greek Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Almonds and walnuts, rich in biotin and vitamin E, play a vital role in maintaining keratin levels, offering a delicious and nutritious snack for healthier hair and nails
Nuts
Image: Pexels
Enjoy the antioxidant power of blueberries, which help combat oxidative stress and support overall hair health, including the production of keratin
Blueberry
Image: Pexels
Mango
Image: Pexels
Enjoy the sweetness of mangoes, rich in vitamins A and C, promoting collagen production and aiding in the maintenance of keratin for healthier hair and nails
Avocados, loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, contribute to improved keratin levels, fostering a natural shine and strength in your hair and nails
Avocado
Image: Pexels
