Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 05, 2024

10 Keratin rich foods

Dive into the world of omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon, promoting healthy hair and nails with its keratin-boosting properties

Salmon 

Image: Pexels

Eggs, particularly the yolks, are packed with biotin and protein, essential for keratin production and maintaining the strength of your hair and nails

Egg

Image: Pexels

Enjoy the beta-carotene in sweet potatoes, which converts to vitamin A, supporting the production of keratin and fostering a radiant appearance

Sweet Potato

Image: Pexels

Lean chicken is not only a great source of protein but also provides zinc and iron, crucial elements for keratin synthesis and overall hair and nail health

Lean Chicken

Image: Pexels

Incorporate spinach into your meals for a boost of iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all contributing to healthy keratin levels and improved hair texture

Image: Pexels

Spinach

Packed with protein and biotin, Greek yogurt nourishes your body and supports the formation of keratin, contributing to the strength and vitality of your hair and nails

Greek Yogurt

Image: Pexels

Almonds and walnuts, rich in biotin and vitamin E, play a vital role in maintaining keratin levels, offering a delicious and nutritious snack for healthier hair and nails

Nuts

Image: Pexels

Enjoy the antioxidant power of blueberries, which help combat oxidative stress and support overall hair health, including the production of keratin

Blueberry 

Image: Pexels

Mango

Image: Pexels

Enjoy the sweetness of mangoes, rich in vitamins A and C, promoting collagen production and aiding in the maintenance of keratin for healthier hair and nails

Avocados, loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, contribute to improved keratin levels, fostering a natural shine and strength in your hair and nails

Avocado

Image: Pexels

