Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 key lessons you need to learn early
Life doesn't wait. Don't delay chasing your dreams. Live on your own terms
Start now
Everyone is just trying their best. You're not alone
No one has it all figured out
Life's unpredictable. Change your approach based on what life throws at you
Be ready to change
Growth comes from stepping out of your comfort zone
Comfort is overrated
You need to be okay before you can help others. It's not selfish, it's necessary
Look after yourself first
Failure is just feedback on what not to do next time
Failing is not the end
Stop learning, stop growing. Always seek out new knowledge and skills
Keep learning
Identify true supporters and keep your distance from the rest
Not everyone's your cheerleader
Risk is part of the deal
Life's best changes often come with risk. Embrace it
It can buy the freedom to pursue what makes you truly happy
Money makes a difference
